MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was wanted in connection with an assault in Manitou Springs last year has been arrested in Illinois, according to Manitou Springs police.

Police said Joshua Turner was wanted on felony charges for an assault that happened June 9 at Soda Springs Park. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said Turner was arrested April 11 in St. Clair County, Illinois, in connection with another aggravated assault. Turner will be brought to Colorado to face charges in Manitou Springs after he completes his current case in Illinois.