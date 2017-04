COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit by a car while jaywalking across Academy Boulevard Friday evening, according to police.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle. Police said the pedestrian was walking across Academy Boulevard in the crosswalk but against the traffic signal. He was hit by a car that was headed northbound on Academy.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the car was not speeding or under the influence of alcohol, and will not face any charges.