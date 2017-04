COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was killed in a shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:20 a.m. on Farnsworth Drive, which is in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the street. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said they have detained a person of interest.

Residents in the area are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police by calling 719-444-7000.