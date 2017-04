FALCON, Colo. — A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after he was involved in a crash that killed another man in Falcon Friday evening, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Woodmen Road at Golden Sage Road. Troopers said a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 52-year-old Michael Fay of Cascade was headed eastbound on Woodmen Road. Fay tried to make a left turn in front of approaching traffic, and hit a Dodge Stratus that was headed westbound on Woodmen Road.

The driver of the Stratus, 18-year-old Michael Finley of Colorado Springs, died on the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers said Fay, who was not injured in the crash, has been jailed on vehicular homicide charges. Troopers said alcohol is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.