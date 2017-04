COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two businesses were robbed early Friday morning.

Police said the first robbery happened around 2:40 a.m. at a business in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Union Boulevard. The second one happened around 3:10 a.m. at a business in the area of Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

Police said in both robberies, the robber had his face covered and was armed with a gun. They have not yet determined if the robberies were related.

No one was injured in either robbery.