COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after he accidentally shot himself and then lied to officers about how the injury happened, according to police.

Police said around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, they got a call about a man who had been hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man, 18-year-old Phillip Terry, told police he was walking near downtown when a dark sedan drove by and someone inside fired a shot at him.

Police examined the injury and determined it was unlikely he had been shot as he described. They investigated and determined Terry was playing with a handgun when it accidentally fired, shooting him in the leg.

Terry was charged with prohibited use of weapons and false reporting, according to police.