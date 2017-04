COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A crowd of about 30 people gathered in Acacia Park Thursday to hold a candlelight vigil in solidarity with the people of Syria.

COS CAN, or Colorado Springs, Colorado Action Network, held the event. Vigils like this one were held around the country to discuss people’s concerns about the civil war in Syria.

“Each of us want peace, and I think a lot of us don’t agree on exactly how we’re going to get it, but I think that the main goal is to be a peaceful world,” one participant said.

The vigil also collected donations for the White Helmets, a group of rescue workers in Syria.