36 recruits with the Colorado Springs Police Department are now officers.

This is the Academy’s 66th graduating class, the ceremony was held at Village Seven Presbyterian Church, near Academy and North Carefree

All new officers, went through the six-month CSPD Academy, which equates to about a thousand hours.

All families and the community were invited to watch the recruits being introduced into the force.

Many say, though the Academy was hard work, the real work starts now when they start protecting the community.

Ryan Dobson, a Colorado Springs Police Academy graduate, said he owes much of his success to his family.

“You had a hard day, and they’re there to go, hey lift your chin up, go back to work, you’ll be fine you’re good at what you do,” said Dobson.

Dobson was in the Navy for five and a half years, before pursuing a career in Geology.

When he made the choice to serve the community, his family always supported his decision.

“Every morning waking up and saying dad, you have a good day, I love you, giving him a big hug and kiss and walk out the door,” said Dobson.

Charlie Warren, the father of a recent Academy grad, had a little advice for new officers on never giving up.

“Be courageous it’s not all bad, I mean we have a great community in Colorado Springs I think, we’re very supportive of our law enforcement,” said Warren.

Warren, is retired Military and recognizes the sacrifices these men and women make every day.

For his son and new recruits, he said that keeping their hearts and minds on the right things, should help them stay the course.

As for the community, Warren hopes people will meet their new officers

“It’s a thankless job and it’s a job that we take for granted often times,” said Warren.

The new officers will now go through three months of training with officers at the CSPD.

The next academy class is slated to start in July with about 62 recruits.