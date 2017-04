DENVER — A felon has been found guilty of assaulting fellow inmates at two Colorado prisons, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Daniel Thomas was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of contraband in prison, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was first charged with the crimes in January 2016.

Prosecutors said the first crime happened in June 2015, when Thomas was an inmate at the United State Penitentiary in Florence. He attacked another inmate from behind and stabbed him in the cheek and torso with a shank, according to prosecutors.

The second crime happened in September 2016 at the Federal Correctional Facility in Englewood. Thomas attacked another inmate from behind, threw him down concrete stairs, and then stomped on him, according to prosecutors.

Thomas faces up to 25 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines when he is sentenced.