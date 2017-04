PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Alberto Baca, 29, was previously featured on May 20. He was arrested in October, but has now returned to the Safe Streets wanted program. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Baca has a no bond warrant for Escape. He has a second warrant for Contempt of Court for Possession of a Controlled Substance with a bond of $50,000.

Isaiah Atencio-Gonzales, 21, was previously featured on May 27. He was arrested in September, but has now returned to the Safe Streets wanted program. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’01”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Atencio-Gonzales has two warrants for Failure to Comply which includes the charges of Violation of a Protection Order and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. He has a third warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance. His total bond is $10,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com