COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing his father during a fight in western Colorado Springs Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 8:15 p.m. at the High Country Lodge on West Colorado Avenue. The father and son got into an argument, and the son pulled out a pocket knife and cut his father in the abdomen, according to police.

The boy left before police arrived. The father was hospitalized with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Police said the boy is wanted on a warrant for second-degree assault.