PUEBLO, Colo. – Investigators will resume the search for Kelsie Schelling Friday morning after searching the former home of Donthe Lucas’ grandmother for eight hours on Thursday.

Investigators didn’t say what they were looking for specifically, only that a tip lead them to the backyard.

Pueblo Police, Colorado Bureau of Investigators and Pueblo Parks and Recreation department spent the entire day digging up the yard, sifting for clues.

Schelling went missing February 4, 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo where she was supposed to meet Lucas, her ex-boyfriend.

“You just want to take your own kids and hug them tight and say you know what ‘I love you, and just always be safe,'” said Julie Trujillo, a neighbor.

FOX21 News went to a home just four miles away where Lucas is currently staying. He said he had no comment and his mother asked for privacy.

Schelling’s mother and those who have helped searched for Schelling stayed close to the scene Thursday waiting for answers.

“I do hope they find something to give the family closure to see if that is her that they’re looking for back there that they can finally put her to rest,” said Trujillo.

More than 20 people spent eight hours digging up the back yard and the search will continue until every inch is searched.

“We’ve got to be meticulous about it,” said Sgt. Eric Gonzales. “You’re going through dirt and you gotta sift every inch of dirt that comes out of the ground. That’s what’s taking forever.”