PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are searching a Pueblo home for evidence that may help their investigation into the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling, who went missing in 2013.

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department went to the home on Manor Ridge Drive around 8 a.m. Thursday with a warrant.

Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant when she disappeared February 4, 2013 after driving from Denver to Pueblo. She was supposed to meet her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, at the Walmart on Northern Avenue.

Police said Lucas is considered a person of interest in the case. He previously lived at the Manor Ridge Drive home investigators are currently searching.

Police said they are following leads and excavating areas of the backyard, “looking for any evidence that may help in the investigation.”

