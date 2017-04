COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash on the MLK Bypass in southern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on the MLK Bypass (Highway 24) just west of Chelton Road.

The westbound lanes of the highway are closed west of Chelton Road. Mallard Drive, which runs through the neighborhood near the highway, is also closed.

The eastbound lanes of the highway remain open.

Police said one person was killed in the crash. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.