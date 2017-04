One of just three Special Olympic Colorado athletes, makes gold at the World games.

Vince Egan, is part of the Colorado Caribou Special Olympic Team, based in Colorado Springs.

There was a celebration Thursday night, honoring Egan’s skiing success as well as the entire teams performance at State Finals.

The celebration was held a Ski Maxx, a local indoor ski facility near Garden of the Gods.

Ski Maxx trained the team from Fall 2015 until now.

Athletes say it’s a huge honor to be recognized for their skills this season, saying those who are nervous to join the team shouldn’t be shy.

“Just do it, you only live once, just like give it a try,” said Austin Shepard, a Motivational Speaker and Special Olympics Athlete.

Vince Egan, Super Slalom Gold Medalist at the World games says, this honor is still unreal.

“Finding out that I get to go to World games a year ago it was an honor,” said Egan.

Susie Cole, Owner of Ski Maxx, and Ski Instructor trained Egan and says its all about repetition.

“I have these cones that I put on the machine and he would go around it get real tired and we would just tell him to keep going,” said Cole.

Despite how tiring it may be, athletes say, all that practice was well worth it.

“Just coming together to celebrate under one roof and congratulations,” said Shepard.