COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – Easter eggs hunts are a tradition you see this time of year in neighborhoods across the world. In Colorado Springs, one local school is making sure all kids can participate in the activity.

The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind host the annual Beeping Easter Egg hunt for its elementary and preschool aged children. The hearing-impaired students are able to enjoy the traditional egg hunt onan adjacent field while the visually-impaired children collect plastic eggs equipped with beeping mechanisms inside.

Lisa Van Dam is a mobility specialist at the school who says the event helps students improve their ability to navigate around their surroundings.

“It’s a great way for not just practice social skills and sound localization,” Van Dam said. “They’re using sound as one of their key sources of information. So, the beeping eggs help them practice that skill so it transfers over to a variety of environments.”

The event is put on by volunteers from the Pioneers, a philanthropic group created by Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the phone.

Joyce Robbins has been volunteering her time everyone of the events 25 years at the school. “We’ve done this Easter egg hunt off and on since I started with the Pioneers in 1969.”

Maliha Ramirez is an eight year old visually impaired student who has been participating in the event the last five years.

“It’s kinda nice to be able to let Malia feel like she fits in and not feel different,” Maliha’s mother Serene Ramirez sais. “She looks forward to this event every year.”

Robbins also said the group needs more volunteers to ensure the event will continue. For more information on the Pioneers, visit their website at http://attpioneervolunteers.org/