MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument police are reminding people to lock car doors and remove valuables from inside after they noted a spike in thefts over the past three weeks.

They said 13 unlocked vehicles were parked at residences. In at least one of these cases, the suspects gained access to the vehicle by entering a garage that had the main door left open.

In addition to the vehicles that had items stolen, three vehicles were stolen during the same time period.

An investigation revealed that two of these vehicles had the keys left inside and the car doors were unlocked.

In the case of the third car, the garage was left open and the suspect entered the house, found the car keys and took the car without the homeowner knowing.

Police are reminding everyone to make sure you lock your car doors and do not leave valuables in plain view. Take valuables out of your car.

If you see something out of the ordinary in your neighborhood, call your local law enforcement or if urgent call 911.

If you have any information related to the vehicle trespasses or thefts, call the Monument Police Department at 719-481-3253.