COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Progress continues on the massive widening and realignment project along Marksheffel Road just south of Highway 94.

Crews say they will start paving on Marksheffel Thursday morning just north of the east entrance to Peterson Air Force Base.

Construction is expected to finish early this summer, wrapping up a project that has been in the works since 2015.

The project is aiming to improve capacity and safety along an 11-mile stretch between U.S. 24 and Link Road.

A celebration is being planned by the County for later this summer once the project wraps up.