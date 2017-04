PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The next time you step into a marijuana shop in Pueblo County, you’ll notice some changes. New public service announcements have been put into place.

The messages will be displayed on digital menu boards throughout the county. The PSAs touch on rules about driving after using marijuana, using marijuana if you’re under 21, and taking marijuana out of state.

Ethan Shean with Strawberry Fields in Pueblo said the PSAs are important, especially for those visiting from outside Colorado.

“The out-of-state tourists that come in, they’re not really familiar with the laws and regulations,” Shean said. “They just know it’s basically available in the state, so we think it’s very important that we’re able to offer this and extend that approach to everyone who comes in.”

Greenlite, which provides digital menus for retail dispensaries, produces the PSAs for free. The content comes from various groups in Pueblo County.