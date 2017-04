Related Coverage Suspicious death of man found near E. Hwy 24 ruled a homicide

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies have identified the man who was found dead near Highway 24 in eastern El Paso County Saturday.

The man’s body was found just before 5 p.m. along Highway 24 between Peyton and Calhan. A source told FOX21 property owners found the body inside an abandoned building.

The victim has been identified as Lawrence Gloster II, 23. His death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in connection with the death, and deputies are urging the community to be vigilant. If you see anything out of the ordinary for your area or have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.