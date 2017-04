COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested on weapons charges in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 8:40 a.m., they were called to a home on Airport Road to investigate a domestic disturbance. They didn’t make any arrests for the disturbance, but did learn that one of the people involved, 45-year-old Marino Scott, was possibly on drugs and may have had guns. They also learned that Scott had a previous federal conviction for bank robbery. He had left the home before officers arrived, taking the guns with him.

Officers identified the place where Scott may have hidden the guns. While they were getting ready to search it, Scott returned and tried to retrieve items. He failed to obey officers’ commands and was tased before being arrested, according to police.

Police found that Scott had several guns, including some that had been reported stolen. He is charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and will likely face federal weapons charges.