COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after stabbing another person on South Nevada Avenue Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the stabbing happened around 10 p.m. on South Nevada just north of the Interstate 25 interchange. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had been detained by other officers who were in the area searching for a different person.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The suspect, 46-year-old Michael Howard, was jailed on charges of first-degree assault.