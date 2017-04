COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after refusing to return a 5-year-old girl to her mother Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said around 10:20 p.m., they got a call from a woman living at a University Village-area apartment complex. The woman told police she had let her 5-year-old daughter to to the movies with her ex-boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter. The ex-boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Antonio Taylor, picked up the girl and took them to the movies. When the woman later called asking for her daughter, Taylor gave misleading information about where she was and where to pick her up, according to police. He continued this behavior for several hours, until the woman called police.

Police found the girl and reunited her with her mother. Taylor was arrested.