COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Kids and Cops Dodgeball Tournament hosted by the Chief’s Youth Advisory Council will take place Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coronado High School.

Teens from local area high schools and School Resource Officers will compete in the dodgeball fundraiser benefiting Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, a local non-profit that provides support groups for those who have attempted suicide, their families, children left behind by suicide and training for first responders, educators and community members to be aware of the signs and prevention of suicide.

High schools participating include:

Coronado

Doherty

Manitou Springs

Mitchell

Pine Creek

Rampart

Sand Creek

Sierra

Vista Ridge

Wasson Academic Campus

Widefield

Cadet programs from CSPD, EPCSO and Fountain PD

Additionally, various law enforcement equipment and units will be displayed, including the EPCSO SWAT Bear, Canine Unit and Mounted Unit.

The event is family friendly and open to the public.