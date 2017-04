COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed just west of Memorial Park early Wednesday morning.

No one was taken into custody and very few details have been and released.

FOX21 heard from a man who says the victim was his brother.

“My brother in the car came and found my little brother dead and shot in the back of the head and we got here as soon as possible,” said Noel King Jr.

After what King says started as an altercation downtown, it ended near south Institute and east Vermijo where he says his brother, 24-year-old Alton Kelly, a father of two, was found lying dead in the street.

“They felt that they needed to take it upon themselves and take justice or matters into their own hands and this is the consequences of individuals taking matters into their own hands,” said King.

According to King, he imagines his brother’s death was gang-related. Although he says Alton was not affiliated, he had been targeted before.

King said, “We have an idea who did it so I would suggest you either turn yourself in or you know we’re coming to get you.”

King says two years ago, Alton’s car had been shot up. He thinks the same suspects came back to finish the job.

Now neighbors in the area are on edge.

Erin Perez-Arguello said, “It’s pretty crazy. It’s intense. I have children and they don’t know what’s happening so I have to explain to them on a serious level of security and playing and being around the parents and everything and it’s pretty scary to not be able to let your children roam around the neighborhood right next to your house.”

As for King, he’s hoping anyone who knows anything will come forward, not only for his brother but also for Alton’s two little girls.

“I just want justice for my brother,” said King. “No justice, no peace and that’s all I have to say about it.”

Police are asking neighbors to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to 719-444-7000.