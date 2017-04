NOGALES, Ariz. — “I tell people if anybody is responsible for the Cartels, we’re responsible for them because we’re the customers and they deliver,” said Sheriff Tony Estrada of Santa Cruz County in Nogales.

Estrada has seen a lot of during his 50 years in law enforcement in Nogales.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes and they haven’t always been for the best,” he said.

He even remembers when the first border wall was installed.

“In 1995 they started setting some ugly steel aircraft landing mats in the suburban areas in the downtown area that completely shielded us from vision from our neighbors across the line. I refer to it as an iron curtain because that’s basically what it was it was really ugly,” said Estrada.

He said at first the wall did work and crime dropped.

“But what happened in 1995 because of all that security between the ports of entry, that ugly wall, that they put up there was the first drug tunnel that was discovered here,” said Estrada.

Since then he says more than 100 drug tunnels have been found and business is booming for the Cartels.

“The Cartels say ‘Hey this is a great opportunity for us now we’ll get you across, we know the routes but you will pay us and you will pay us with money or you pay us by taking the drugs over so we created business for the cartels with the drugs and we created business,” said Estrada. “When I got started in 1966 there were no Cartels.”

Even those in favor of the wall agree that the Cartel will figure out another way.

“It won’t stop it but I think, like I told you earlier, I’m real happy if it knocks it down by 80 percent,” said Ghost.

“When you have people that are that determined to come over because of the poverty the persecution, the drugs, the corruption, the gangs, that there’s no hope at all, do you think a wall is going to stop them?” Estrada asked. “A wall is not going to stop them. It’s just going to be another obstacle and it may be the easiest obstacle that they have to face and they will conquer it.”

Right now conquering the actual wall doesn’t take too much.

“A lot of people have this notion that it’s some kind of wall structure but the infrastructure that we have there is a fence and it’s a metal fence in most capacities,” said Border Patrol Agent and Public Information Officer Daniel Hernandez.

The Tuscon sector of Border Patrol covers 261 linear miles and only 212 of those miles actually have a fence.

“The other 50 are natural barriers, like perhaps a mountain or a cliff, but the infrastructure, the 212 miles is a deterrent for anybody trying to cross but that doesn’t stop people from trying to jump it, dig underneath and tunnel underneath, but it just depends the majority of incursions are usually over the fence,” said Hernandez.

He said there are approximately 4,000 agents in the Tuscon sector and they’re maximized through the use of technology.

“If we have one agent manning six cameras or six different locations it’s a lot more adventurous then having one agent monitoring one hill with binoculars and standard equipment,” said Hernandez. “So there has always been technology out there. We’re always welcoming new upgrades of technology and we have received a decent amount of new infrastructure, new towers with cameras and infrared and daytime.”

President Donald Trump has been given a lot of credit for cracking down on border security, but Hernandez said these upgrades have been in the works for years and he can’t speculate on how or if the new administration will change anything.

“We can’t talk about what hasn’t happened yet. We only deal in knowns and not unknowns so we have to deal with things as they come,” said Hernandez.

However he said they would be open to having more Border Patrol Agents

“Increased staffing always adds a level of safety to the people the communities and the people in the uniforms themselves,” said Hernandez.

Others are convinced though that President Trump will make good on his promise to build a wall.

“I know without a doubt they’ll end up building the wall he will do that,” said Ghost.

“To me it’s a metaphor. We don’t need to build a physical wall, I don’t think, but we need to protect our border, be it a fence or be it extra border patrol officers down here, we need to do something to secure our borders a wall,” said Big Bird. “Building an actual physical wall it would be super expensive, we all know that, but we need something to stop the flow of in and out.”

“If you’re going to spend all these millions and billions of dollars keeping people out, why don’t you spend those millions and billions dollars keeping people at home?” said Estrada.

Estrada believes efforts would be better spent rebuilding relationships with Mexico instead of building up barriers.

“Mexico is our ally, they’re not our enemy. Mexico has never been our enemy and one of the things that we’ve done as a nation is we took our eye off of Mexico for too long,” said Estrada. “We were exploring looking for problems everywhere else in the world and we forgot about little Mexico, small country, peaceful country and all of sudden what happens? The Cartels, corruption and everything.”

Estrada said a wall only makes border crossings more dangerous.

“Women know or understand that there is a very, very, strong possibility that in their journey they’re going to be assaulted, they will be, and in spite of that, in spite of that, they are so desperate for something different, something better, some opportunity and some hope that they will sacrifice that that means so much to them knowing that it’s going to happen,” said Estrada.

All the more reason to cross legally according to some.

“People don’t realize how much money is spent on illegal aliens in this country, federal tax dollars, which is my money, that’s my tax dollars,” said Ghost. “And you’re talking hundreds of billions of dollars to support these people, illegal people, that should not be here or refuse to go through the process to become legal.”

Hernandez said Border Patrol actually runs campaigns on both sides of the fence warning people of the dangers of border crossing.

“The desert is dangerous 365 days out of the year,” he said.

But the message doesn’t always get through.

“There was one year where we recovered over two dozen skeletal remains or bodies in there because of people that died because of weather, too hot, too cold, they had preexisting conditions,” said Estrada.

Estrada said he’s not for illegal immigration but after decades of watching over the border city, he sees things differently.

“We’re all in favor of legal immigration, we all feel that people should, they should, come across legal, they should,” he said. “But the stark reality is that’s not always going to happen, because you’ve got people coming that have no paper trail, they have no documents they have absolutely no chance of getting a permit or a Visa, so how are they going to do it? This is their only way and these are people that are hard working, they’re religious, they got strong work ethics, they come from strong families, very united families, they have a lot of qualities, a lot to give.”

So if not a wall? Then what?

“If we want actual change we need immigration reform,” said Yota. “Because that as it is it’s a revolving door, they get caught and they get taken up to Tucson and within six hours they’re back across the border and trying it again.”

Estrada agrees.

“The system is broken,” he said.