STATEWIDE — A bill that would require more transparent information to be posted on utility bills is headed to the House floor.

Majority Leader KC Becker and Rep. Daneya Esgar passed the bill out of the House Transportation Committee Wednesday afternoon with an 8-4 vote.

“People in my neck of the woods have been telling me for years that they struggle to understand their energy bills,” said Rep. Esgar, D-Pueblo. “Right now, their bill gives a bunch of numbers with no explanation. It’s their money, let’s let them know what they’re spending it on. This bill makes sure that customers have the opportunity to learn more about rates, energy usage, and to know what they are paying for.”

SB17-105 requires each customer’s utility bill to include commonsense explanation of costs, including the following:

Line-item representation of all monthly charges and credits

Clear explanations of tiered usage rates

A glossary of terms

An explanation of possible fees

A graph showing the current month’s usage compared with the past 12 months

Data about any demand rates that were charged