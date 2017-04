COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A homeless woman with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to five years in prison for kicking a Colorado Springs police officer in the groin during a trespassing arrest.

The Gazette reports the judge who handed down Katherine Stewart Felvey’s sentence Monday cited the woman’s 60 misdemeanor arrests and two prior felonies. She will receive credit for the 575 days she spent awaiting trial in jail.

The 54-year-old woman was convicted of assault on an officer in February for kicking Officer Scott Warren several times in his groin as he tried to arrest her at a coffee shop.

Felvey represented herself in court. She had fired two attorneys after she said they didn’t investigate claims that Warren was an impostor posing as an officer.