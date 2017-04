DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The 40-acre Turkey Track 7 wildfire is burning about 9 miles north of Woodland Park.

The National Forest Service says no structures are being threatened at this time.

It was first reported just after noon Tuesday.

As of 7:30 p.m. the fire remains zero percent contained.

A helicopter and bulldozer as well as additional engines have been ordered to combat the fire.

Crews will conduct a firing operation to mitigate the risk and exposure to firefighters on the line.

The fire is expected to grow during that time.