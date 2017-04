DENVER, Colo. — The Pueblo Chile License Plate bill is headed to the governor’s desk!

House Bill 17-102 passed out of Senate on a 29-6 vote.

“This bill has already helped to spread the word about Pueblo chile and spark economic growth. It’s been great to work with so many people from Southern Colorado to endorse the best chile in the world,” said State Representative Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, the House sponsor of the bill.

The bill will create the Pueblo Chile License Plate as an option for Colorado car owners to purchase and display.

Additionally, the license plate will serve as a part of the statewide branding campaign to support local pride and loyalty for Colorado agriculture, most notably the Pueblo Chile Growers Association, which is made up of 16 different family farms.

In addition to the standard motor vehicle fees, the plate would require two one-time fees of $25. One of the fees is credited to the highway users tax fund and the other to the licensing services cash fund.