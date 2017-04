COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer is recovering from serious injuries after a suspect assaulted him while resisting arrest Monday night.

According to police, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday outside a business in the 4200 block of E. Fountain Boulevard.

Police responded to the business after receiving reports of a man threatening to kill people.

At the scene, the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Rickie Darrington, appeared to be agitated and was threatening officers, said Lieutenant Howard Black with CSPD. He had a small hatchet and a knife on his belt.

Black says Darrington “violently resisted arrest” and in the process hit one of the police officers.

The officer was “profusely bleeding to his face,” Black said.

Authorities were able to take Darrington into custody. He has been charged with two counts of assault on a police officer.

The police officer suffered serious injuries to his face and hand and was sent to the hospital. He was released Tuesday just before 10 a.m.