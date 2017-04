COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Spring Job Fair of 2017 will be held Wednesday, April 12 and will feature over 140 employers representing more than 3,000 open positions in all major job sectors.

The event is open to anyone ages 18 and up and will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Hotel Elegante located at 2886 S. Circle Drive.

Veterans and eligible spouses can enter early at 9:30 a.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register and research participating employers. In some cases you can even pre-apply for open positions.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center once again waived all employer event costs, requesting a $50 donation or in-kind food donation for local food bank Care and Share. Annually, Pikes Peak Workforce Center Job Fairs result in a donation of more than 26,000 meals, according to PPWC officials.

The next spring job fair will be on April 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woodland Park Ute Cultural Center and on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cripple Creek Aspen Mine Center.