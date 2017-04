DENVER — A Sterling mail carrier has been sentenced to probation after stealing more than 26,000 pieces of undelivered mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Tayson Hidalgo, 23, of Sterling, was sentenced Tuesday to two years probation. He is also required to spend 200 hours doing community service, and pay $1,506.76 in restitution.

According to prosecutors, Hidalgo stole, opened, and destroyed thousands of letters and packages between October 2014 and April 2016.

Investigators found and returned more than 26,000 pieces of undelivered mail during the investigation. The recovered mail was addressed to residents in the Sterling and Fort Morgan areas.