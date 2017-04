COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lawmakers may be ready to increase the fines for drivers who fail to make room for law enforcement and emergency vehicles.

The new bill introduced in the State Senate could go as far as making the failure to move over a felony, which could mean serious criminal charges and hefty fines.

The move over enforcement has been sparked by the deaths of two Colorado State Patrol troopers, Jamie Jursevics and Cody Donahue, who were killed in separate wrecks along I-25.

Colorado law requires motorists to yield the right of way to stationary emergency vehicles, tow vehicles and construction/maintenance vehicles when they are displaying flashing warning lights by:

Moving over by one lane

Slowing and proceeding with due care and caution when not possible to move over a lane

According to Colorado State Patrol, a violation of this law is considered careless driving and a four-point ticket with fines of at least $150.