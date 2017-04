COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman wanted on 6 warrants was arrested in southwest Colorado Springs Tuesday.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Spruce near Pine Lanes.

According to police, officers arrived at the home where the wanted fugitive, 33-year-old Gabrielle Haynes, was reportedly living.

At the scene, officers were able to develop enough information for a search warrant.

A K9 Unit was able to locate Haynes at the home.

She was taken into custody on 5 felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant.

She was transported to the Criminal Justice Center.