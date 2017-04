COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The community is invited to join a meeting that will give an update on the Waldo Canyon Fire burn scar recovery as well as preparedness for natural disasters.

Hosted by the City of Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management, meeting topics will include the following:

Analysis of recovery and mitigation efforts on the Waldo Canyon burn scar

Weather forecasting, potential flood impact areas and methods for flash flood warnings

Disaster preparedness planning including a presentation by CSFD Swift Water Rescue Team

The meeting will be held Thursday, April 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Chipeta Elementary School located at 2340 Ramsgate Terrace in Colorado Springs.

The meeting will be held in a wheelchair accessible location and will offer “Visual Voices” closed captioning services as well as a loop hearing amplification system.

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid to participate in the meeting is asked to make the request as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours before the meeting.

For more information, contact Tobi Blanchard at 719-385-5957.