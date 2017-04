COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Work on the I-25 Cimarron Street interchange project is on time and on budget, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing for those who have to be on the roads during that time.

Construction of the $113 million project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Multiple lane changes, overnight closures, and the removal of a bridge were all part of the reconstruction project that began in the spring of 2015.

CDOT says while substantial progress has been made, more temporary closures and lane restrictions can be expected during the spring and summer months as crews move in to the final phase of the project.

Additionally, crews will do curb and gutter installation, paving and striping, landscaping, lighting, and sign and traffic signal installation.

When completed, CDOT says the interchange will handle more cars and enhance travel for those using the exit.