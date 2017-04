COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Five people have been charged with murder in the deaths of two Colorado teenagers whose bodies were found along a rural road last month.

The murder suspects and five other people arrested in connection with the deaths of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida all appeared in court in Colorado Springs on Tuesday for the formal filing of charges against them.

The Gazette reports that the other five suspects face charges ranging from being an accessory to murder to weapons violations.

The teens’ bodies were found March 12 near Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Authorities haven’t said how the teens died or released details about a possible motive.

More details are expected after toxicology tests are finished in several weeks.