Related Coverage District 49 mourns loss of transportation director

DENVER (KDVR) — A $12,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the February 14 murder of Richard “Gene” Hammond.

Investigators say Hammond left his Denver home for work in Falcon that morning, but never arrived.

Hammond was the director of transportation for Falcon District 49.

He was found shot to death in his vehicle in an alley, less than a half-mile from his house near Bruce Randolph and York streets.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Hammond, or who may have seen a car similar to his 2012 Subaru Impreza in that area around 4 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous.

The previous reward for information in the case was $2,000. The family created a GoFundMe account to raise money for the larger Crimestoppers reward.