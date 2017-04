Related Coverage Sexually violent predator moves to central Colorado Springs

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — Deputies are notifying the public about a sexually violent predator who recently moved to Security-Widefield.

The sheriff’s office said Juan Carlos Sanchez, 44, is now living at 7215 Waterwheel Street, which is in the neighborhood southwest of Powers Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard. He previously lived in the area of North Circle Drive and East Uintah Street in Colorado Springs.

Court records show Sanchez was convicted of sexual assault on a child in 2005, and sexual assault – victim incapable of appraising condition in 2014. Police say he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman. Both incidents happened in El Paso County. He was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in El Paso County in 2013.

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

Sanchez is one of three sexually violent predators currently living in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction. There are 14 sexually violent predators living in Colorado Springs.