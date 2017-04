PUEBLO, Colo. — Some very special police dogs got a chance to compete in the U.S. Police Canine Association Regional Trials hosted by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.

More than 30 police dogs and their handlers from Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming participated in a series of trials focused on detector scenarios including narcotics, cadaver and tracking simulations.

The event is an annual certification for K9 members of the U.S. Police Canine Association.

All three of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office K9 handlers – Deputies Joe Bernal, Brandon Talton and Alfredo Gonzalez – participated in the trials with their canine companions.

“The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was pleased to host the Canine Trials and to demonstrate we are a canine community,” said Deputy Bernal. “For the handlers, this was a learning experience but it was also something that is required of all of us for our certification or re-certification,” said Deputy Bernal. “For the handlers, this was a learning experience but it was also something that is required of all of us for our certification or re-certification. It’s an opportunity to show what we can accomplish and learn what we can do better.”

The K9 members participated in narcotics and cadaver detection on Saturday and tracking exercises on Sunday.

All photos courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Police Canine Association Regional Trials View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pueblo County Sheriff K9 Unit Deputy Alfredo Gonzales and Jenny Deputy Joe Bernal and Koa Deputy Brandon Talton and PC