DENVER, Colo. — More parking has been added for travelers at Denver International Airport.

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and other officials celebrated the grand opening of the new 61st and Pena Boulevard parking facility.

Denver continues its work around Smart City development. In partnership w/ @panasonic @DENAirport opened its newest parking facility 61/Pena pic.twitter.com/6NP7YPNJan — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) April 10, 2017

The new, energy-efficient partially-covered parking facility is located along the University of Colorado A-Line commuter rail and includes 609 spaces covered with solar canopies.

Rates for the new lot are $2 per 12-hour period or $4 daily for overnight parking.

Monthly parking is available for $36.