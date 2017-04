SALIDA, Colo. — Monarch Mountain is celebrating the end of a record ski season and marking the beginning of whitewater season with the 11th annual Kayaks on Snow event this Saturday.

This season, Monarch Mountain received 341 inches of all-natural snow to date.

Kayaks on Snow puts competitors head-to-head down a specially designed snow course, featuring berms, banks, bumps and an icy pond finish line.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Refreshments and entertainment will also be available during the event.

Kayaks on Snow will take place Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monarch Mountain located at 1 Powder Place in Salida.

Parking is free.

