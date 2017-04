COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of public safety volunteers were honored for their dedication and service to the community Monday.

The Community Advancing Public Safety (CAPS) organization has over 500 members who volunteer their time to the police and fire departments as well as the Office of Emergency Management.

“This group of amazing volunteers served 70,500 volunteer hours just in 2016 alone, which is an amazing number,” said Jean Kraus, program administrator for CAPS. “The value of their service, the value that that brings to our city is over $1.8 million, a stunning stunning accomplishment.”

The organization offers a wide variety of assignments to those who volunteer.

