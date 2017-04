EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) has recognized El Paso County for its performance in delivering food and cash assistance.

“If you and your children are hungry, you need to be certain that when you come to a county agency, you’ll find the right services – and quickly – to help you get back on your feet,” said Reggie Bicha, executive director of CDHS. “This award recognizes the counties that are among the best of the best at helping people get the help they need, when they need it.”

El Paso County, in addition to 7 others, are being recognized with C-Stat awards for exceptional performance.C-Stat is a performance management approach that allows CDHS to better focus on and improve performance outcomes.

CDHS announced in January that the Denver District Court had terminated a long-running settlement agreement after CDHS, working with county partners, significantly improved its performance in delivering food and cash assistance benefits.

According to CDHS, El Paso County has processed the following:

At least 95 percent of their new Colorado Works (cash assistance) applications timely since November 2010

At least 95 percent of their redetermination Colorado Works applications timely since February 2015

At least 95 percent of their new food assistance applications timely since March 2012

At least 95 percent of their expedited food assistance applications timely since November 2015

At least 95 percent of their redetermination food assistance applications timely since September 2015

Officials say overall, counties process new food assistance applications in a timely manner nearly 99 percent of the time, up from 70 percent in October 2007.

>> Click here to learn more about applying for food and cash assistance programs.