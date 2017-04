COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Powers Boulevard near Barnes Road Monday night.

All NB and SB lanes of Powers are closed at Barnes due to a traffic accident. Please use alternate routes — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 11, 2017

It happened around 8 p.m.

Authorities tell our crew at the scene one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no estimated time of when lanes in the area will be reopened.

