COTOPAXI, Colo. — A woman is facing charges after she shot a drunk man at a home in Cotopaxi Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they went to the home on 34th Trail twice on Saturday to investigate a report of a drunk man. They went to the home a third time after receiving a report that a woman had shot the man.

The woman was identified as Laura Brimmer, 70, of Cotopaxi. She was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and domestic violence.

Deputies said the shooting victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.