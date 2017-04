HARTFORD, Conn. — An Aurora man has been sentenced to prison for using messaging apps and video chat to entice a 13-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Hartford, Connecticut.

Nathaniel Smith, 30, was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. He pled guilty in December to enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutors said Smith used internet-based messaging and video chatting services, including Kik and Skype, to entice the victim. He traveled from Aurora to New London, Connecticut to meet the girl, and was arrested in New London on January 25, 2016, according to prosecutors.