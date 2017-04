COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

April 10 Fugitive Finder View as list View as gallery Open Gallery JACOB JOSEPH GOMEZ is a Hispanic Male, 23 years old, 5’7” tall and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. GOMEZ is wanted for First Degree Criminal Trespass. TROY MELONS is a Black Male, 47 years old, 6’2” tall, and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MELONS is wanted for Poss. of Weapon by Previous Offender, Life Time Sex Offender. JAMES ANTHONY MURRAY is a Black Male, 36 years old, 6’1” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MURRAY is wanted for Sexual Assault. SHAWNA MARIE SEGURA is a White Female, 32 years old, 5’5” tall, and 135 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. SEGURA is wanted for Identity Theft. ROBYN SIMMONS is a White Female, 38 years old, 5’1” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SIMMONS is wanted for Menacing DV, Assault Misdemeanor, Att. Escape. ADRIAN SMITH is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’11” tall, and 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH is wanted for Contributing Delinquency to Minor, Vehicular Eluding x2, Escape. CURTIS HARVEY SPARKS is a White Male, 37 years old, 5’9” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SPARKS is wanted for Arson.

JACOB JOSEPH GOMEZ is a Hispanic Male, 23 years old, 5’7” tall and 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. GOMEZ is wanted for First Degree Criminal Trespass.

TROY MELONS is a Black Male, 47 years old, 6’2” tall, and 250 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MELONS is wanted for Poss. of Weapon by Previous Offender, Life Time Sex Offender.

JAMES ANTHONY MURRAY is a Black Male, 36 years old, 6’1” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MURRAY is wanted for Sexual Assault.

SHAWNA MARIE SEGURA is a White Female, 32 years old, 5’5” tall, and 135 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. SEGURA is wanted for Identity Theft.

ROBYN SIMMONS is a White Female, 38 years old, 5’1” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SIMMONS is wanted for Menacing DV, Assault Misdemeanor, Att. Escape.

ADRIAN SMITH is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’11” tall, and 210 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH is wanted for Contributing Delinquency to Minor, Vehicular Eluding x2, Escape.

CURTIS HARVEY SPARKS is a White Male, 37 years old, 5’9” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SPARKS is wanted for Arson.