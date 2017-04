COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tuesday’s snowstorm delayed the start of road work on the Mark Dabling Bridges project.

Mark Dabling Boulevard between Garden of the Gods Road and South Rockrimmon Boulevard will continue intermittent lane closures Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane at two locations intermittently between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

Officials say the closures are necessary to allow crews to locate utilities under the roadway.

Drivers should expect minor delays and are advised to use alternate routes during this planned work.

Access to businesses, trails and sidewalks will be maintained at all times.

All construction work is weather-dependent.